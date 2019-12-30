InventHelp Presents Delicious Condiment for Hamburgers and Hot Dogs (AAT-4283)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love hamburgers and grilled wieners, and I thought it would be great if I had a custom condiment to complement their delicious flavors," said an inventor from Gainesville, Ga.

She developed SHERYL'S SAUCE to serve as an ideal condiment for hamburgers and hot dogs. The condiment is usable as a dip for French fries and corn dogs as well. It may also be used for eggs, fried/baked potatoes and chicken nuggets. The formulation saves time and effort during preparation, and it is designed for easy packaging and production. Additionally, the recipe features a flavorful taste.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4283, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

