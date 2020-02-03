InventHelp Presents Device for Growing New Plants from Clippings (FED-2083)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a medical marijuana patient after being injured on the job," said an inventor from Tacoma, Wash. "I came up with this system to help people easily grow new plants from clippings. Not only would it be great for marijuana, but many other plants as well."

He created a prototype for the patented MANIFONE SPRAYER to provide an even mist to the roots of plants in an aeroponic application. It offers moisture along with water-soluble nutrients. This allows new plants to be easily grown from clippings. The system is designed to benefit any type of plant. Additionally, it serves as a compact unit for plant propagation.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2083, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

