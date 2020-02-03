InventHelp Presents Device to Keep Deliveries Safe and Secure (DLL-3566)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Due to the number of packages stolen after the delivery person leaves it at the front door, I decided to come up with a way to combat this," said an inventor from Arlington, Texas. "My invention secures the package until the rightful recipient can retrieve it."

He created a prototype for the SECUREPAK to offer a secure place to store a delivery. The design prevents a package from being stolen off the front porch. This helps to deter would-be thieves. The secure configuration ensures that only the rightful recipient can access the delivery. It keeps a delivery safe while nobody is at home. Additionally, the invention provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3566, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

