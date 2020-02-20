InventHelp Presents Device to Secure a Door against an Active Shooter (LGI-2783)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a former NYPD LT who led investigations as a member of an ELITE-FBI-NYPD JOINT TERRORISM TASK FORCE (JTTF) and know that there is a need for a way to keep active shooters out of classrooms and other areas inside buildings," said an inventor from New Hyde Park, N.Y. "I came up with this idea to provide a quick and easy way to secure a door."

He developed the patent pending BLUE LINE to slide over a door hinge to prevent the door from opening. The device offers an additional level of protection. It prevents the door from being breached by an assailant. The accessory creates a more secure hiding place from an active shooter. It is designed to enhance personal safety and offer added peace of mind. Furthermore, the invention is small, portable and easy to install.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2783, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

