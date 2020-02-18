InventHelp Presents Diaper-Changing Aid (ORD-2693)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Whenever I change my baby's diaper, the smell is terrible," said an inventor from Orlando, Fla. "I wanted something to block out the bad odors, which led me to develop this convenient accessory."

He developed the MAGIC BABY to mask the scent when changing a diaper. This eliminates bad smells and allows a diaper to be changed more comfortably. The device is suitable for use when changing the diaper of a child or adult. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2693, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

