InventHelp Presents Dog-Walking Aid to Prevent Leash Entanglement (ALL-1904)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dog would get tangled up in her leash, which was very frustrating for both of us," said an inventor from Alpharetta, Ga. "So, I started thinking of ways to do something about this problem and came up with this helpful accessory."

She developed the SLEEVE LEASH to prevent the dog from getting tangled in the leash while walking. The accessory eliminates the need to stop and untangle the dog. It keeps the dog from being injured by the leash. The unit offers added peace of mind to pet owners. Additionally, the device is producible in a variety of decorative colors and designs.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1904, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

