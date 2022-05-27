InventHelp Presents Durable Cane Tip (RSM-108)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a new cane tip to help increase my safety when walking," said the inventor from San Bernardino, Calif. "I created this invention to help add stability when using a cane."

He created a prototype for the MILLER CANE TIP, patent-pending, to help fulfill the need for an improved replacement tip for canes. This would help provide an enhanced grip and added safety for those using a cane. This cane accessory may help reduce users from falling which could help avoid possible injuries. Additionally, this would help increase the longevity of canes and provide users with confidence and peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RSM-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp