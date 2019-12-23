InventHelp Presents E Z FUEL Invention for Gasoline-powered Golf Carts (ORD-2742)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to refuel a golf cart without lifting the seat," said an inventor, from Delano, Minn., "so I invented the patent pending E Z FUEL."

The invention provides an easier way to refuel a gasoline-powered golf cart. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lift and hold the seat to access the fuel tank inlet. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers, golf courses and communities that rely on golf carts for transportation.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design simplifies the task of pumping gasoline into a golf cart. My wife really appreciates not having to hold the seat up while she refuels."

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2742, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

