InventHelp Presents Easily Dispensable Toothpaste Alternative (KXX-210)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After watching my son brush his teeth, I saw what a mess he made with the toothpaste," said an inventor from Bristol, Va. "This inspired me to come up with a simpler, cleaner, easier-to-use alternative to conventional toothpaste."

He developed PEARLY WHITES to offer an efficient way to clean teeth and freshen breath. The formula serves as a healthier, fluoride-free alternative to traditional toothpaste. The unique design prevents toothpaste from being wasted. It also eliminates messes in sinks and on countertops. The invention is easy to use by children and the elderly. Additionally, it is made of mostly natural ingredients, so it is safe to swallow.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-210, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

