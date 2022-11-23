InventHelp Presents Easy Access Sanitizer Dispenser (PBT 217)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- " I work in social services and am constantly sanitizing my hands, however it seems that I am contaminating other items in order to find the sanitizer," said the inventor from Phoenix, Ariz. "I thought of this idea to help eliminate the process of searching for sanitizer in bags and totes and providing an easier process to clean hands."

She created WIPE IT, patent-pending, that provides individuals with added safety, improved health and peace of mind. The device would help eliminate the need to feel around in totes and bags and contaminating other items in search of the sanitizer. This could offer a portable form of protection from a multitude of infectious diseases. Additionally, this could help slow the spread of the coronavirus and may ensure good health.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

