InventHelp Presents Easy-to-Install Rod-and-Reel Holder (HTM-7536)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a fisherman, and I have had to drill way too many holes into my boats over the years to install rod and reel holders," said an inventor from Diana, Texas. "I came up with this enhanced design to be easy to install, with no need to drill holes."

He created a prototype for the POPE ROD HOLDER to provide a convenient way to hold and support two rod and reel combos. The unit prevents the rods and reels from being pulled into the water during a heavy strike on the line. The device is designed for ease of installation. There is no need to drill holes into the boat. Additionally, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7536, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

