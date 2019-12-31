InventHelp Presents Easy Vape-Pen Keeper (BGF-2350)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of losing and misplacing my vape pens," said an inventor from Highland, Mich. "I did not want to have to keep shelling out money to replace lost vape pens, which led me to develop this convenient idea to help me keep my vape pen close at hand."

He developed the G H VAPE ACCESSORY to keep a vape pen readily accessible for use. The accessory prevents the vape pen from being lost or misplaced. It also ensures that the user does not leave the vape pen behind. This reduces the need to replace expensive vape pens due to loss. The invention offers added peace of mind. Furthermore, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

