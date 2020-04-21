InventHelp Presents Efficient and Fun Pest-Control Product (AVZ-1880)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to remove unwanted flies and bees from my home and office," from Lakehead, Calif. "I came up with this idea to make pest-control fun and effective."

He developed the patent pending HAVE A HART FLY GUN to provide an efficient way to rid the area of flies, bees and other pests. The device is designed for ease of use and convenience. The accessory helps to keep the area hygienic and sanitary. It can be utilized by homeowners, condominium owners, and apartment dwellers. The unit offers fun and entertainment. Additionally, it serves as an alternative to fly swatters.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1880, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

