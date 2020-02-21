InventHelp Presents Efficient Branding Tool for Retread Tires (DPH-632)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a tire inspector, and I brand 120 tires a day," said an inventor from Aurora, Colo. "I see a lot of close calls with our current branding method. In order to make branding safer and easier, I devised this handy tool."

He developed the AIR BRANDER to offer an efficient way to brand retreaded tires so that they comply with DOT regulations. The unit saves time and effort. It is designed to lower energy costs for retreading factories. The tool also makes branding less hazardous, which helps to reduce the incidence of workplace accidents that damage personnel, products and equipment. Additionally, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-632, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

