InventHelp Presents Efficient Concrete Buggy (ALL-1871)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having worked with concrete for 20-plus years, I recognized the need for a more cost-effective and efficient alternative to gas-powered concrete buggies," said an inventor from Bethlehem, Ga. "That inspired my idea."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending D-BUGGY to offer an alternative to gasoline-powered concrete buggies. It is designed for ease of use, adaptability, effectiveness, and efficiency. The unit provides a fast and effective means of moving concrete and other bulk materials at a construction site. It is adaptable for use with most typical electric pallet jacks. Additionally, when contrasted to a gasoline-powered concrete buggy, it would represent a small fraction of the cost.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1871, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

