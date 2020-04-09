InventHelp Presents Efficient Kitchen Appliance for Prepping Chili (DPH-729)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My family's favorite recipe is to have fresh chili, and my invention helps me get the authentic taste," said an inventor from Englewood, Colo.

She created a prototype for the patent pending MS. DIANA'S MILL TEC CLASSIC (MOLINO) to help to separate dried, sun-beaten peels and seeds from boiled and blended chili pods. The appliance enables individuals to taste the authentic taste of chili. It also is usable to separate peels and seeds from a variety of other fruits and vegetables to enjoy the fresh juice. The design reduces physical stress, and saves time and effort. In addition, it is very cost-effective on a large scale.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-729, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

