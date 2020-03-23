InventHelp Presents Efficient Means to Brace a Light Switch "On" or "Off" (KXX-224)

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp® introduces "Light-Switch Keeperz," an accessory that keeps a light switch in the on or off position.

"Light-Switch Keeperz" braces a light switch so that it remains either on or off. The device stops the switch from being turned on or off accidentally. The invention makes it so that there is no more duct tape on your light switches.

"Light-Switch Keeperz" is usable any time a light/toggle switch needs to be kept on or off. The design blends in with the existing décor. It easily moves aside, if needed. Additionally, the invention features a cost-efficient design.

Suggested retail price: $9.95 for a five-pack, plus shipping and handling.

InventHelp® is seeking marketers and distributors in the lighting industry. For more information, or for ordering, contact us at 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; call (800) 851-6030 or (412)288-1368; fax (412) 338-0497. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

