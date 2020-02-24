InventHelp Presents Efficient Meat Cutter with Enhanced Design (WDH-2481)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As the owner of a BBQ business, I know how important it is to be fast and quick with the concept so that customers get their food rapidly," said an inventor from Arlington, Va. "I came up with this enhanced cutter to slice meat effortlessly and quickly for smooth workflow."

He developed the MEAT ROLLING CUTTER to offer a quick and easy way to slice meats. The design saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. The tool is ideal for use when serving barbecue. It is designed for comfort and efficiency. Additionally, the invention is suitable for use in households and restaurants.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2481, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

