InventHelp Presents Efficient Mobile-Phone Charging Aid (CBA-3609)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to keep the battery of my mobile phone charged for a longer period of time without having to plug it into an electrical outlet," said an inventor from N Charleston, S.C. "This inspired me to come up with a more convenient way to charge the battery on-the-go."

He developed the C S P (CHAMPION SOLAR POWER) to provide an efficient way to charge the battery of a mobile phone. The accessory ensures that the phone has power available for calls, texting, Web browsing, social media, apps, etc. It eliminates the need to find an electrical outlet to plug in a power cord. The device prevents the phone's battery from draining prematurely. It is adaptable for use with different makes and models of mobile phones. Additionally, all of this offers added peace of mind, especially in emergency situations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

