InventHelp Presents Efficient Skin-Care Tool (CCP-1507)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After seeing dead skin cells on my towel after bathing, I knew that my skin was not totally clean," said an inventor from Hobart, Ind. "I began scraping my skin to remove the dead cells. Realizing how effective it was, I developed a specialized tool for exfoliating the skin."

She developed the patent pending ORIGINAL BODY WORKS to offer an efficient way to exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells. The tool also pulls dirt out of pores so that skin can breathe. This leaves skin feeling fresh, clean and healthy. The invention helps to reduce odors as well. The accessory keeps skin hydrated to reduce the need for moisturizing lotion. Additionally, the device makes it easier and safer to clean hard-to-reach areas.

The inventor went on to say, "Add this tool to your regular body cleansing routine for less crappy skin."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1507, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

