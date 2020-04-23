InventHelp Presents Efficient Snow-Removal Equipment (HTM-7972)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Shoveling snow is back-breaking work," said an inventor from E Stroudsburg, Pa. "I thought that there had to be a simpler, easier way to go about it."

He developed the POWER SNOW SHOVEL to offer a smaller and more affordable snow plow than a garden tractor snowplow or a snow blower. It is easier and safer to use than a snow blower. The equipment is sized for typical household use. The unit eliminates the need to shovel and clear snow manually. This saves time and effort. Additionally, it is ideal for areas with frequent and/or heavy snowfall.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7972, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

