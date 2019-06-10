InventHelp Presents EMERGENCY ESCAPE Invention for Vehicle Owners (NWO-231)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to help someone escape a vehicle during an accident, fire or water emergency," said an inventor, from Metairie, La., "so I invented the EMERGENCY ESCAPE."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to escape or exit a vehicle during an emergency situation. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find a tool or break the window glass by hand. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added convenience and protection during a vehicle emergency."

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-231, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

