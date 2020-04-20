InventHelp Presents Emergency Vehicle Alert System (AAT-4359)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought it would be great if motorists were made aware of which direction an emergency vehicle was approaching from," said an inventor from Stone Mountain, Ga. "That way motorists could pull over to allow the vehicle through."

He developed the patent-pending EMERGENCY VEHICLE ALERT SYSTEM to give motorists the opportunity to pull to the roadside for a fire truck, ambulance, or police car to safely pass. The device ensures that drivers are aware of where the emergency vehicle is approaching from. This helps prevent serious high-speed collisions. It is designed to enhance roadway safety and help save lives. The system enables EVs to get to their destination rapidly. The unit offers added peace of mind. Additionally, it features automatic operation.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4359, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

