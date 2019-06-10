InventHelp Presents Enhanced Automotive Covering (MTN-3285)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a more durable and protective cover to keep my vehicle safe while parked outdoors," said an inventor from New York, N.Y. "In order to make sure that I received the best protection possible, I came up with my own covering that includes additional safety features."

He developed the E Z COVER to safeguard a vehicle from the elements while parked outdoors. The covering offers protection from rain, wind, sleet, snow, ice, hail, dust and other airborne debris. It safeguards the body and paint against nicks, scratches, dents and dings. The accessory preserves the value of the vehicle, which provides added peace of mind. Additionally, it is adaptable for use with any new or existing vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3285, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

