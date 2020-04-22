InventHelp Presents Enhanced Beverage-Can Design (CPC-461)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that beverage cans could be designed differently so that the contents lasted longer after the can was opened," said an inventor from Stratford, Conn. "It also would safeguard consumers and protect companies from injury accusations."

He developed the patent pending SODA CAN LID to effectively reseal the canned beverage, such as beer, juice, or soft drinks. It also helps to preserve the taste of the contents. The lid keeps it fresh and carbonated for a longer period of time.

The invention ensures that the last sip of the beverage would be as carbonated and tasty as the first sip. This prevents beverages from being wasted. It also protects the contents of the can from ants, bees, spiders, and other insects. The design stops spillage of beverages and the mess. In addition, according to the inventor, the idea may also help manufacturers avoid injury accusations.

