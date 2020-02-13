InventHelp Presents Enhanced Car-Seat Design (NJD-1939)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My friend would borrow my car, but when she did, she lost access to the car seat she needed," said an inventor from Livingston, N.J. "I thought it would be great if vehicles came equipped with car seats. That would solve a lot of problems!"

She developed the patent pending KATALIN SEAT SYSTEM to ensure that a car seat is readily available for use. The car seat features a space-saving design that eliminates the need to haul around a traditional removable car seat. The invention ensures that the child remains comfortable and safe. It saves time and effort. Additionally, the design is easy to set up and use, and stores out of the way.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1939, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

