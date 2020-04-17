InventHelp Presents Enhanced Drain Cleaning Tool (TPA-2909)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to make my plumbing job easier," said an inventor from Bradenton, Fla. "Seeking to work more efficiently, I came up with a way to stop losing my sewer key. Now it remains readily accessible for use."

He developed the patent pending UNIKEY to perform several important functions. The design prevents the sewer key from ever getting lost. This ensures that the key can be easily retrieved whenever it is needed. The tool separates sewer cables. It also is usable as a small prying tool and to open caps and take off handles. Additionally, the device saves a considerable amount of time.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2909, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

