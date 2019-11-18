InventHelp Presents Enhanced Drill Bit (TOR-9878)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professional machinist for the past 10 years, I have seen the need for an improved drill bit," said an inventor from Kinston, Ontario, Canada. "I made a prototype for my use, and it works great!"

He created a prototype for the TRUE DRILL to guarantee a perfectly round true hole every time. The bit cuts easily into aluminum, steel and stainless steel. The enhanced design eliminates the need to use conventional drill bits, which are undependable and often produce triangular, rather than round holes. It provides for clean, accurate drilled holes, which saves time and cost. Additionally, the invention offers better quality work performance.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TOR-9878, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

