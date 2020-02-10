InventHelp Presents Enhanced Farm Oil Gun (JMC-2196)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better oil gun that would let me replace grease to oil in most sealed bearings," said an inventor from Ringling, Okla. "This led me to develop this enhanced oil gun to service farm equipment."

He developed the FARM OIL GUN to offer a more efficient way to grease sealed bearings. The device prolongs the life of sealed bearings up to 10 times longer. The accessory makes it easier to service farm equipment. It is made of durable materials and easy to use. Additionally, it is ideal for farmers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

