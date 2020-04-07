InventHelp Presents Enhanced Feller Buncher Machine for Logging (BRK-2757)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in logging for over 35 years, I realized the need for a better, safer way to harvest timber," said an inventor from Northport, Ala. "My idea improves the operation of a feller buncher machine tremendously."

He developed the GATORHEAD to make it easier to cut trees for harvesting. The patent-pending design allows the head of the machine to be angled laterally. This compensates for sloping terrain, which reduces the risk of roll-over accidents. The machine is easy to operate and control. Additionally, it is designed for added safety and convenience.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2757, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

