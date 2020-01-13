InventHelp Presents Enhanced Fitted Sheet (BTM-2637)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have to make four beds every day, and it is so frustrating having to take the sheet off and start again," said one of two inventors from Middletown, Del. "We thought it would be far more convenient if there was an easy way to tell which end of the sheet was which."

They developed THAT'S RIGHT, patent pending, to make it easier to tell where the top right corner of the sheet is. This helps out with making the bed, as it eliminates the hassle of having to remove the fitted sheet and remaking the bed. The design saves time and effort, and avoids guesswork and confusion. Additionally, the design can be applied to many other products, including blankets, tablecloths, vehicle covers, tarps, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2637, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

