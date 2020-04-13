InventHelp Presents Enhanced Flask (FED-2123)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "To fill a flask properly, it takes a funnel and a measuring cup, and to pour a measured shot from a flask it takes a shot glass," said an inventor from Kirkland, WA. "I want to eliminate the need for these extra items and eliminate the difficulty associated with filling, pouring or sipping from a flask."

He developed THE ULTIMATE FLASK to provide a quick and easy way to both fill and pour from the flask to any desired level. This flask allows for a more comfortable mouth-feel, easy filling, pouring and sipping directly from the flask and it can be constructed from a variety of high quality materials. The design helps to reduce spillage and wastage of expensive liquor, while also eliminating the use and hassle of separate funnels, measuring cups and shot glasses.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

