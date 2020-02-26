InventHelp Presents Enhanced, Floor-Saving Pee Pad (NJD-1941)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Dogs often miss the main portion of the pee pads I set out for them, and then the urine ends up flowing beneath the pad and making a mess," said an inventor from Hazlet, N.J. "For this reason, I came up with a better, more absorbent pee pad to do away with this problem."

He created a prototype for the patent pending DOUBLE SIDED PEE PAD to offer a convenient spot for dogs and cats to pee indoors. The accessory trains pets to urinate only in selected areas. The unit features a highly absorbent construction to prevent messes. It stops urine from flowing underneath the pad, which minimizes clean-up time. It includes a poly backing to stop urine from leaking beneath the pad. It also reduces splashes and tracking. Additionally, the invention provides an alternative to conventional pee pads. It is great for use on hardwood floors and carpeting.

The inventor went on to say, "The main purpose of this pad is to be a floor saver and to minimize clean-up time. With most pads, urine puddles up beneath. My pad absorbs all of the urine so that there's no wet mess left behind. This will save a wood floor and avoid planks warping and needing costly replacement."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1941, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

