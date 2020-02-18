InventHelp Presents Enhanced IV Dressing for Pain-Free Removal (BGF-2287)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a registered nurse, and whenever I have to discontinue an IV, removing the dressing is the hardest part," said an inventor from Canton, Mich. "Patients are in so much pain due to the adhesive pulling their skin and hairs."

She developed the PAINLESS IV DRESSING to provide a safe and painless means of removing IV dressings. The design prevents the skin from being torn or irritated during removal. It also stops hairs from being ripped out. The dressing is designed to be simpler for health-care workers to utilize. It does not require additional tape in order to secure the IV. Furthermore, the dressing requires less force for removal to improve patient comfort.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2287, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

