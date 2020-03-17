InventHelp Presents Enhanced Knee Brace (BTM-2607)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had ACL reconstruction in 2010," said an inventor from Selbyville, Del. "As a stomach sleeper, I did not get a good night's sleep for six weeks due to having to sleep on my back. I came up with this brace to provide the proper support so that people can sleep peacefully."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending COMFORT SLEEP KNEE BRACE to provide circumferential support and pressure relief around the knee while sleeping. The brace alleviates pressure from the incision site. This enables the patient to sleep more easily while recovering. It makes it possible to sleep in a variety of positions without pain. The accessory is easy to package and transport. Additionally, the unit is lightweight and easy to put on.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2607, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

