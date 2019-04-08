InventHelp Presents Enhanced Luggage that Accommodates a Car Seat (BGF-2329)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I watched my daughter struggle to carry a child, car seat, stroller and luggage while traveling," said an inventor from Southfield, Mich. "I came up with the idea for this enhanced luggage to make it easier to travel with an infant or young child."

He developed R. T. TRAVEL LUGGAGE to provide a more convenient way to transport a young child seated in a car seat. The luggage eliminates the hassle of folding and unfolding a stroller repeatedly. Also, there is no need to set the car seat down on a dirty airport floor. The design enables the parent or caregiver to keep a watchful eye on the child. The invention reduces physical strain on the back and arms, which helps to prevent injuries. Additionally, it lessens the stress of traveling with young children.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

