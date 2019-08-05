InventHelp Presents Enhanced Outdoor Hydroelectric Power Generator (BMA-5369)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help people get power when they needed it," said an inventor from Sterling, Conn. "This inspired me to invent a device that transforms the motion of water into usable electrical energy to power a variety of devices."

He developed THE DOBBER to generate electrical power using the motion of nearby water. The unit can be placed in a stream, creek or other body of water to generate electrical power. It is usable to power a variety of devices. The device is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, including hikers, campers and fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, the generator is easy to use and features an easily portable design.

