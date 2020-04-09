InventHelp Presents Enhanced Plant Stand (DHM-528)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I kept finding ants and other bugs living underneath my potted plants," said an inventor from Tarboro, N.C. "Also, strong gusts of winds knock my pots over and pots positioned on the lawn can leave behind dead grass. I knew that there had to be a better way to design a hassle-free plant stand."

She created a prototype for the patent-pending LOFTY PEDESTAL to prevent bugs from collecting beneath a potted plant or crawling inside via pot holes. The design also stops potted plants from being accidently knocked over or blown over by strong gusts of wind. It can be placed in hard-to-grow areas. The specially-configured plant stand eliminates hassles and frustrations. Additionally, the unit features a stable and an adjustable design.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

