InventHelp Presents Enhanced Rear Brake and Lighting System for Motor Vehicles (NWO-307)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As evidenced by the frequency of rear-end crashes, drivers often do not notice the brake lights in front of them until it's too late. Fortunately, an inventor from New Orleans, La., has thought of an easy sure fire way to alert drivers in time to avert such accidents.

She developed SANCTUARY SEJ to keep drivers aware of the proximity of vehicles they are following to increase their reaction time. As such, it reduces the chances of rear-end collisions often resulting in injuries or deaths. This innovative system is especially beneficial in rain, fog and other poor visibility road conditions. In other words, it improves highway safety by increasing the effectiveness of the existing rear brake and hazard lights. In addition, it is attractively designed for style as well as functionality.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "Concerned about highway safety," she said, "I thought this type of vehicle lighting system would make it easier for drivers to see vehicles in front of them more clearly in dim lighting and after dark. It would also add an attractive stylistic feature to the vehicle."

