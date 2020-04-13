InventHelp Presents Enhanced Right Angle Attachment for Power Drill (HKT-117)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been a professional carpenter for the past 25 years, and I realized a need for a better right angle drill attachment," said an inventor from Woodland Park, N.J. "That led me to come up with a convenient version of my own."

He created a prototype for the E Z RIGHT ANGLE to serve as an improved right angle drill attachment. The design permits a drill to be used to drill transverse holes or drive fasteners into place in tight, confined areas. It prevents the unit from rotating with respect to the drill when not in operation. The device makes it easier to position a drill or engage a fastener than would otherwise be possible. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HKT-117, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

