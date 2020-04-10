InventHelp Presents Enhanced Stroller (SOG-336)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I see a lot of mommies walking their babies in this hot heat in California," said an inventor from Sacramento, Calif. "I came up with this enhanced stroller to make it easier to get around with a child."

She developed the DAR' NYREOUC to make it easier to transport a child. The stroller reduces physical stress and strain. It easily climbs inclines and hills. The unique design also enables the parent or caregiver to rest and relax. It offers an alternative to traditional strollers. Furthermore, the stroller is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-336, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

