InventHelp Presents Enhanced Sun Visor for Automobiles (OCM-1381)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Existing sun blockers do not provided full coverage from the sun's rays and bright glare," said an inventor from Duena Park, Calif. "For this reason, I came up with a visor that offers complete and total protection."

He developed the EXTEND-A-VISOR to offer added protection from sunlight and bright glare. The accessory prevents annoying eyestrain and fatigue for added driver comfort and more enjoyable travel conditions. It also helps to prevent unnecessary accidents from occurring. The device reduces stress and anxiety for safety-conscious drivers. It is lightweight, affordable, and easily adjusted. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with any vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1381, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

