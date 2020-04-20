InventHelp Presents Enhanced Trickle Charger (LVT-200)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to save lives, money and time," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "This led me to come up with a trickle charger that provides a more surefire way to keep the battery of an RV or boat charged."

He developed the RADIANT 4 to easily recharge an RV or boat battery. This keeps owners from being frustrated by a weak or dead battery. The device helps to keep the battery charged for optimal performance and reliability. It enables the user to avoid having to call for emergency assistance or to jump-start the engine. The invention provides added peace of mind. Additionally, it keeps individuals from being stranded in remote locations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-200, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

