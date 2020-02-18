InventHelp Presents Enhanced Vehicle Jack (AUP-1108)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Conventional scissors-style jacks are sometimes difficult and dangerous to use," said an inventor from San Antonio, Texas. "I wanted an easier, safer option that would be usable by all motorists, which led me to this idea."

He developed THE AUTOMATED VEHICLE LIFT SYSTEM to offer a quick and easy way to lift a vehicle. The system makes it easier to change a flat tire. The invention is also usable to perform other vehicle maintenance tasks, such as brake pad replacements, tire rotations and exhaust service. It eliminates the hassles of using a scissors-style jack. The system is usable on uneven surfaces while keeping the vehicle stable. In addition, the jacks are easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

