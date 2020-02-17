InventHelp Presents Enhanced Voltage Detector (BTM-2675)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to keep people from being electrocuted by downed power lines," said an inventor from Rosedale, Md. "I came up with this safety device to warn of dangerous voltages."

He developed the patent pending VOLTAGE DETECTOR to warn of a dangerous voltage in a downed power line. The device alerts/notifies the user for a "charged" item. The invention eliminates guesswork and confusion, which helps to reduce the risk of electrocution. This is designed to enhance personal safety. Additionally, the device features a compact, easily portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2675, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

