InventHelp Presents Enhanced Wheel Chocks (FED-1954)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew frustrated at how often hoses and cords would snag around my tires while working on or washing my vehicle," said an inventor from Camano, Wash. "For this reason, I came up with modified wheel chocks that keep hoses and cords from getting caught on the tires."

He developed the patent pending CHOCK IT to Securely hold the vehicle in place so that it does not move while working on it. The design also prevents hoses and cords from snagging on tires. This eliminates the need to untangle hoses and cords repeatedly, which saves time and effort, and does away with hassles and frustrations. Additionally, the invention is designed for ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-1954, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

