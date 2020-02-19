InventHelp Presents Enhanced Window Shutters (CNC-478)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a carpenter and have worked on homes for over 20 years," said an inventor from Connelly Springs, N.C. "I wanted to create a shutter that protects the home and windows but looks as if it was not there."

He created a prototype for WINDOW MAGIC to cover and protect windows. The shutters provide the appearance that the window is still visible. This will not detract from the home's appearance, which increases curb appeal. The shutters are designed to safeguard homes and windows from damages. Additionally, they are easy to install, apply and close. Various designs and colors are producible to match the exterior of the home.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-478, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

