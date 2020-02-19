InventHelp Presents Enticing Vending-Machine Add-on (ROH-626)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After taking a tour of the Hershey Chocolate World Factory, I realized how powerfully I craved chocolate," said an inventor from Syracuse, N.Y. "I wanted to boost vending-machine sales by making people crave the items inside."

He developed CHOCOLATE SCENTS FOR VENDING MACHINE to encourage potential customers to buy products from the vending machine. This could help to boost sales. The unit entices people to crave items sold by the vending machine. It is designed to appeal to individuals with a sweet tooth. The invention is easy to use. Additionally, it can be used to sell a variety of food items.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-626, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

