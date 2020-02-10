InventHelp Presents Fashionable Wall Decoration (KOC-1183)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to decorate my home in a unique and stylish way," said an inventor from Middlebury, Vermont. This led me to develop decorative wall coverings that beautify the home interior and enliven the room."

She developed EXPRESSIVE WALL CURTAINS to offer a fashionable way to decorate walls and other surfaces within the home. The accessory adds a stylish touch to the room. It can be used on the entire wall or for a knee wall. The invention also can be tailored to different interests (children, women, etc.). The invention is usable to decorate for different seasons, holidays, etc. Additionally, it provides an alternative to hanging a painting in the area.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

