InventHelp Presents Fitted Sheet Retainer (SKC-561)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I never want to have to fix the sheet again until I plan on changing it," said an inventor from Jennings, La. "Frustrated with fixing the sheets every day after I got up, I came up with a way to keep the sheets in place."

She created a prototype for the patent pending FITTED SHEET RETAINER to keep a sheet firmly in place on the mattress. The accessory ends the need to adjust the sheets each morning after waking up. This eliminates hassles and frustrations. The kit is convenient, easy to use and practical. Additionally, it is usable with any sheets.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-561, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

